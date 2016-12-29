NEWS

Clayton sees rash of car break-ins

CLAYTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Clayton Police Department is warning residents not to leave valuables in their vehicles after a rash of break-ins.

Seven different cars have been hit in the past couple of weeks all over Clayton. The cars have been parked at gyms, at a greenway parking lot, and even a church.

Police said while it's common for thieves to target unlocked cars, in these cases the crooks are smashing windows to get inside.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Jason Linder at (919) 553-4611 or please call Clayton CrimeStoppers at (919) 359-TIPZ (8479). You can remain anonymous.

