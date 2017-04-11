NEWS

Clayton woman sentenced for taking from North Carolina homeowners

Diana Kelly was arrested by Garner Police.

CLAYTON, North Carolina --
A North Carolina woman has been sentenced for taking money from two dozen homeowner's associations whose accounts she managed.

Diana Kelly of Clayton pleaded guilty Monday to taking more than $800,000 over the past eight years.

Superior Court Judge Donald Stephens ordered her to serve at least 10 years in prison and repay the $638,000 she owes in restitution.

Kelly, 54, apologized to homeowners, her family, and people who worked for her company.

She had been charged with 25 counts of embezzlement. The homeowner's associations were in Wake, Johnston, and New Hanover counties.

Prosecutors said the money was applied toward several weddings, Kelly's daughter's college education and her husband's electrical business which owned back taxes. Some money went for clothes and family vacations.

