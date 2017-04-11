NEWS

Ssscary! Cleaning staff finds python in hotel room drawer

A snake is coiled up. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

WORCESTER, Massachusetts --
A worker at a Massachusetts hotel got a slithery surprise while cleaning a room - a 5-foot ball python left in a drawer.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that staff at the Marriott Residence Inn in Worcester found the snake last week and called animal control.

Animal control took the snake to a pet supply store.

General manager Rod Dzivasen said the snake appeared to be in good health.

Officials don't think the snake was in the room for long.

Police said the person renting the room and believed to be the snake's owner had checked out the prior day. It's unlikely anyone will be charged.

The snakes are native to Africa.

