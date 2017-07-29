COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado --A Colorado district attorney drew attention this week after he pronounced marijuana to be a "gateway drug to homicide."
According to WSOC, the controversial remarks made by 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May came at a news conference Tuesday about a large black market marijuana bust in the state.
KKTV reported 13 people have been indicted, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman announced.
"Marijuana is the gateway drug to homicide in our community and across our state, and people need to start recognizing that," May said at the news conference.
He went on to say that Colorado Springs had 22 homicides in 2016 and eight were directly tied to marijuana.
