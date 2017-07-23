  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
NEWS

Coast Guard rescues 5 from Topsail Island

(Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON (WTVD) --
The Coast Guard rescued five people from the water eight miles off Topsail Island on Sunday.

Around 9:50 a.m., authorities responded to a call that a 19-foot boat was taking on water with five people aboard.

Three of the people were wearing life jackets; two were sitting on the capsized boat's hull.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

An already-airborne HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Elizabeth City diverted to the area and two boat crews from Station Wrightsville Beach also responded to the area around 10:00 a.m.

When the Hercules crew arrived, they dropped rescue gear and a flare to mark the vessel's position.

Then the RB-S crew pulled all five people from the water and transferred them back to the station.

Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach salvaged the capsized vessel.

"This is a perfect example of how vital it is to not only make sure you have life jackets on board but also that they are readily available in case of an emergency," said Stephen Sawyer, Sector North Carolina command duty officer for the case. "This situation also illustrates how important it is to work closely with our local partners. Pender County 911 relayed critical information to us about the vessel's position that helped us reach the people quickly."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newswater rescueboatingbeachesWilmington
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ohio set to resume executions, child killer awaits appeals
Wake County fire kills 2 pets, displaces family of 5
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Preemie home after Mexican hospital accused of extortion
More News
Top Stories
Wake County fire kills 2 pets, displaces family of 5
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
1 shot outside Cumberland County club
Preemie home after Mexican hospital accused of extortion
Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues
Police: 8 dead in truck, 20 dire in immigrant smuggling case
Ohio set to resume executions, child killer awaits appeals
Show More
Lawyer: Simpson 'on cloud 9' following parole board decision
Father won't stop searching for missing son, Cole Thomas
Salmonella outbreak linked to papayas kills 1 in NYC
Coast Guard searches for man missing off Outer Banks
Duke, UNC unite to raise money for Teen Cancer America
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos