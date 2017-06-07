Coast Guard searching for man missing in North Carolina

The Coast Guard is searching for a man reported missing off the Outer Banks of North Carolina.The Coast Guard said in a news release that it was alerted about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday that an 18-year-old man was seen falling off a boogie board and did not resurface.The man was in the water at Frisco Beach near Hatteras.The Coast Guard says the man was not wearing a flotation device. His name has not been released.Boats from the Coast Guard stations at Ocracoke and Hatteras and a helicopter from the Coast Guard station at Elizabeth City are taking part in the search.