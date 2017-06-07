A young boy who bought a toy from a vending machine at a Bell Gardens, Calif. restaurant got a not-so-welcome surprise on the inside: cocaine.Bell Gardens police say the putty-ball toy was purchased on Monday from a 25-cent machine at the Taqueria Los Altos at 6939 Eastern Avenue.When the boy was playing with the toy, it ruptured and a white powder came out, police said.The boy's mother called police who conducted testing that came back positive for cocaine.They seized 17 toys from the vending machine, recovering a total of 136 grams, or 4.8 ounces. Police said the boy did not ingest the drug and was OK.Bell Gardens police said a phone number on the machine was connected to a company called Snack Time Vending. They have not been able to locate the company yet.A photo of the red coin-operated machine indicates it is labeled "Big Toys" and "Grandes Juguetes" and sells toys for a quarter.Any businesses who may have a toy or candy vending machine from this company are asked to remove it from public access and contact the Bell Gardens Police Department.