  • BREAKING NEWS Live now: Judges hear arguments on extending temporary block on law limiting governor's powers
NEWS

College Republicans sorry for Hitler-themed Valentine's card

(Facebook)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. --
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - A Central Michigan University Republican student group is apologizing for a Valentine's Day card that mocks Jews who died in the Holocaust.

The College Republicans group handed out gift bags to students Wednesday night, including one with a card that said "my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews." It had a photo of Adolf Hitler and was signed "XOXO, Courtney."

The group apologized on Facebook, saying it doesn't condone anti-Semitism and that the card was made and placed in the bag without its knowledge. The group didn't identify the member who placed the card in the bag.

Central Michigan spokeswoman Sherry Knight told Mount Pleasant's local paper, The Morning Sun, (http://bit.ly/2kw1Ji0) that the school is "deeply disappointed." She says campus leaders are meeting Thursday to discuss the incident.

___

Information from: Morning Sun, http://www.themorningsun.com/
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Betsy DeVos Blocked by Protesters From Entering DC Public School
Fire destroys Granville County home, family injured
Police: Mom used children in door-to-door 'cookie scam'
Trump Calls Appeals Court Ruling Blocking His Order a 'Disgraceful Decision'
More News
Top Stories
Police: Mom used children in door-to-door 'cookie scam'
Bill to end concealed-carry permits gains steam
Fire destroys Granville County home, family injured
Wake County school bus has 'terrifying' brush with train
Duke beats UNC, 86-78, in another Tobacco Road thriller
Widow questions why fired officer hired as deputy
Fire burns at Durham warehouse, equipment damaged
Show More
Durham residents frustrated by abandoned chickens
Partisan struggle with Gov. Cooper back in court
Cool Friday, but warm this weekend!
Animal shelter owner charged with child pornography
OWASA hears from concerned customers after water crisis
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
More Photos