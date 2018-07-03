Contractor allegedly shoots 2 co-workers at elementary school playground

EMILY SHAPIRO
Two contractors were shot by a co-worker while they were installing playground equipment at a Kansas elementary school Tuesday morning, police said.

The victims, both men who are not school employees, were hospitalized in critical condition after the incident at Sunrise Point Elementary School in Overland Park, Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said at a news conference.

The shooting was the result of an argument between one worker and the two victims, police said.

School is out of session and no children were on the property at the time, police said.

The shooting was connected to two other subsequent crime scenes, according to Lacy.

After the shooting, the suspect got into a car at the elementary school, tried to carjack a car at another location but failed, and then successfully carjacked a black Denali at a third location, police said.

The suspect has since been safely taken into custody, police said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police shoot man accused of stabbing pregnant woman
'We just saw a Porsche flip over': 911 call released in crash that killed Raleigh doctor
Dog who portrayed 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies
Benson man charged with sexually assaulting young girls at church
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
From serving customers to serving her country
F-V police search for suspect after woman shot, thrown from car
Craving a hot dog? Here are some great local spots
Show More
Your phone could send your photos in random text messages
Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn while mom was sick
Trump orders US flags lowered to honor slain journalists
Frantic 911 call: Teen trapped with 'gators surrounding her'
North Carolina wreck spills animal carcasses on road
More News