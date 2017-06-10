Cooper addressing graduates at high school alma mater

New North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is returning home to address graduating seniors at his old high school.Cooper is the commencement speaker Saturday at Northern Nash High School in Rocky Mount. He played football and basketball at Northern Nash, where he graduated in 1975. He went on to be a Morehead Scholar at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and attend the law school.His office says this isn't the first time the former Nash County legislator and state attorney general has spoken at the graduation of his alma mater. Northern Nash has more than 250 seniors this school year.