Cooper officially vetoes state budget; override likely

Gov. Roy Cooper during news conference at the Governor's Mansion Monday

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has officially vetoed the state budget bill approved by legislative Republicans.

Cooper returned the measure with his veto stamp Tuesday morning to the Senate, where the measure originated. The Democratic governor had already announced Monday his plans to reject the two-year spending plan, which he says neglects public education and the state's economy while giving tax cuts to the highest wage-earners and corporations.

Republicans counter that the plan increases education spending by $700 million and gives personal income tax breaks to nearly everyone, including low- and middle-class people.

RELATED: Governor Roy Cooper will veto $23 billion budget agreement

GOP legislative leaders have vowed to override the veto, which they have the votes to accomplish if Republicans remain united.

The Senate would get first crack at an override vote.
newsroy cooperbudgetRaleigh
