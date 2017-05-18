NEWS

Cooper to announce funding for opioid addiction treatment

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Cooper to announce funding for opioid addiction treatment Thursday

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Governor Roy Cooper will make an announcement about funding to combat the opioid epidemic in Raleigh Thursday.

He'll be joined by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen and Attorney General Josh Stein for the announcement at SouthLight Healthcare.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The state applied for a grant from the 21st Century Cures Act to fight the opioid crisis in February. A source tells us the announcement will be about the state being awarded that grant, which will amount to about $31 million in federal funds over 2 years.

President Donald Trump recently chose Governor Cooper as one of five people on a panel to fight the opioid problem.

The announcement comes on the heels of the ABC11 town hall yesterday about the heroin and opioid epidemic.

The "Addiction: Hidden in Plain Sight" town hall drew many people concerned with this growing problem.

For more about North Carolina's grant application visit www.ncdhhs.gov.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsroy cooperopioidsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
North Carolina student struck by car after exiting bus
Chaffetz questions whether Comey memos are 'actually there'
VIDEO: Parents fight in seats at high school graduation
Trump reaction to special counsel measured, says WH source
More News
Top Stories
IKEA is coming! Company announces potential Cary store
Trump calls it 'witch hunt' after naming of special counsel
I-Team reconstructs deadly I-95 crash that left 5 dead
Graduation controversy hangs over Fayetteville school
High school students get pepper sprayed for class
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden rocker, dead at 52
Deportation fears quelled, Knightdale man recounts ordeal
Show More
ABC11's town hall on 'Addiction: Hidden in plain sight'
Can you spot the drug signs in a teen's bedroom?
Study: Reports of sex assaults on college campuses triple
Motorist dies after driving off bridge into Apex creek
Former UNC player P.J. Hairston arrested in NC
More News
Top Video
IKEA is coming! Company announces potential Cary store
Deportation fears quelled, Knightdale man recounts ordeal
Graduation controversy hangs over Fayetteville school
Scary morning, then joyful news for Sen. Thom Tillis
More Video