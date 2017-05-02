NEWS

Cops: Pennsylvania mom fractured baby's skull, blamed 6-year-old

Angelica Colon, 29, was arrested on attempted homicide (Credit: Stroud Area Regional Police Department)

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pennsylvania --
Police say a Pennsylvania woman fractured her infant's skull and tried to blame the injuries on her 6-year-old son.

Stroud Area Regional police say doctors determined the injuries to the 6-week-old were "massive" and "consistent with a punch, kick, or slam."

Doctors also found evidence of past head trauma and say the boy likely will be disabled because of brain injuries.

Angelica Colon, 29, was arrested on attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges.

A public defender for the East Stroudsburg woman didn't comment on the charges Tuesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police interviewed Colon after the infant was first hospitalized April 13. They say she told them her 6-year-old son grabbed the boy out of his crib then accidentally dropped him, waking her up.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsarrestmother chargedchild abusechild injuredPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump on spending bill: 'This is what winning looks like'
Hillary Clinton blames FBI director, WikiLeaks for her election loss
Witnesses recount details of fatal UT-Austin stabbing
UT-Austin stabbing suspect reportedly suffered from mental health issues: Police
Political signs torched in Durham neighborhood
More News
Top Stories
Driver not cited after driving through May Day protest
66-year-old Fayetteville woman attacked by 2 pit bulls, owner cited
Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
Mother, son rescued from Cape Fear River
Man flushing friend's remains to hit Durham ballpark
Ex-officer to plead guilty in black motorist's death
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Show More
Brothers shot in Harnett County drive-by
Calls about snake bites quadruple in North Carolina
Wake County busy checking pools ahead of summer
Police need help finding gas station burglary suspect
$75 Mother's Day coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
More Photos