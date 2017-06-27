Police in Alpharetta, Georgia, had an extraterrestrial experience while pulling over a speeding car on Sunday.When officers from the Alpharetta Police Department stopped the motorist, who was allegedly driving 84 mph, they found an otherworldly passenger riding shotgun.Thankfully, the officers were able to handle the situation without the help of the M.I.B.Officers issued the driver a verbal warning for driving too fast and let them go but not before snapping a few pictures.The department joked about the incident, posting the pictures on their Facebook page with the caption, "Umm, the things you see during everyday patrol."Police didn't comment on why the alien was in the front seat or why the driver was speeding. Perhaps they were trying to phone home?