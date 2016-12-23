NEWS

Married couple missing from Cary assisted living facility

Left: James Benjamin Wagner; Right: Karen Zeuthen Wagner (Credit: North Carolina Department of Safety)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are searching for an elderly married couple from Cary who went missing just before the holiday weekend.

Cary police said James Benjamin Wagner and his wife Karen Zeuthen Wagner were last seen at Woodlands Terrace, an assisted living facility on Kildaire Woods Drive.

Both Karen and James Wagner are believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, police said in a Silver Alert sent out early Friday morning.

Karen Wagner is 87, has short white hair and blue eyes, weighs about 160 pounds and stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

James Wagner is also 87, has short gray hair and brown eyes, weighs about 174 pounds and stands about 6 feet tall.

The couple may be driving a 2005 gray Toyota Avalon with a North Carolina license plate LZR7960.

Anyone with information should call Investigator S. T. Wright at the Cary Police Department at (919) 469 4012.

