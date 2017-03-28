PHOENIX, Arizona (WTVD) --The UNC Tar Heels are preparing for the Final Four match-up.
It's been a consistent season for the team, with their last game against Kentucky putting them on the road toward victory.
The Final Four almost didn't happen for the team this year, but a game-winning shot by Luke Maye, made with three seconds left on the clock, kept the men on the map.
This year, Gonzaga, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Oregon are heading to the valley of the sun, Phoenix, Arizona.
Here's the non-stop coverage you can expect from ABC11 as the Final Four matchup approaches:
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. - The Tar Heels will depart for Phoenix
- Fans can help send the team off from entrance "D" of the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Parking will be available at 5 p.m. in the parking lots surrounding the center (the Williamson, Bowels, and Manning lots)
- If you can't make it, you can watch the event on ABC11's website or Facebook page
Wednesday
Beginning at 4 p.m. - Live Final Four coverage
- Join Mark and Joe during the newscasts for commentary on the Tar Heels arrival, interviews with players and the coach, as well as their thoughts on who will take the championship title
Thursday
5:15 p.m. - Live interviews with the players
- ABC11 will speak with the players about their season and hopes for the Final Four
- The live interviews will be available on ABC11's website and Facebook page
6:05 p.m. - Roy Williams press conference
- Coach Williams will answers questions about the team, season, and hopes for a future win
- You can watch the press release live on ABC11's website and Facebook page
Friday
TBA - Live Q&A with Mark and Joe
4:30 p.m. - Live interviews with coach Williams and the team
- Williams and the team will answer questions as game day approaches
- The interviews will be available on ABC11's website, Facebook page, and Twitter account.
5 p.m. - Open practice
- Watch as the teams practice for their Saturday games
- The open practice will be available on ABC11's Facebook page
7:30 p.m. - ABC11's UNC special
- Watch ABC11's UNC special about the team's road to the Final Four
Saturday
ALL day - Keep an eye on ABC11's website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat for live interviews with players from UNC and Oregon, game polls, and more
After the game - Tune into ABC11's website and Facebook page for a live view of Chapel Hill and post-game interviews.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Be sure to follow ABC11's Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat (ABC11snaps), and Instagram for the latest on team and game updates.
Report a Typo