NEWS

Crash causes backup on US 1 in Cary

(Credit: Eyewitness viewer/Facebook )

CARY (WTVD) --
Traffic is moving slowly on US 1 southbound near US 64 in Cary after a semi flipped on its side.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the accident is near Exit 98 A or Tryon Road.

Traffic for that exit is being rerouted. Authorities suggest taking Exit 98 A onto US 64 West and follow it to NC 55. Take NC 55 onto NC 55 South and follow that road to reaccess US 64.



Police have not released the status of the truck driver.

Authorities expect the road to reopen before 12 p.m. Drivers should expect delays.
NEWS
