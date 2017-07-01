Today's Top Stories
Crash causes northbound lanes of I-95 to close
I-95 crash, Harnett County (NCDOT)
WTVD
Saturday, July 01, 2017 01:21PM
HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) --
A high severity car crash stopped traffic flow I-95 in both directions in Harnett County near Dunn.
The road closed is near Exit 70.
ABC11 crews is working on finding out more about the accident.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
