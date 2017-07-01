NEWS

Crash causes northbound lanes of I-95 to close

I-95 crash, Harnett County (NCDOT)

HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) --
A high severity car crash stopped traffic flow I-95 in both directions in Harnett County near Dunn.

The road closed is near Exit 70.

ABC11 crews is working on finding out more about the accident.
