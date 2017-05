A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-440 near mile marker 3 in Raleigh.Crews were called to the roadway just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening.Officials said all lanes are closed near exit 3 (Hillsborough Street).Emergency units are on scene to direct drivers through a detour.Roadways are expected to reopen around 9 p.m.Information about the accident is limited at this time.