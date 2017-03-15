NEWS

Crash leaves four people injured in Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a crash that left at least four people injured Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. on Capital Boulevard and Thornton Road.

Police tell ABC11 that four people were injured - two critically - in the crash.

Details surrounding the incident have not been released, but images from Chopper11 HD showed a silver car with front-end damage in a grassy area next to the roadway.

Traffic in the area was impacted as authorities worked to clear the scene.

