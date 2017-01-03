NEWS

Crash report yields few answers in Hillsborough construction accident

The construction truck came loose and rolled down a hill (WTVD)

By
HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A crash report obtained Tuesday by ABC11 revealed few new details into a Hillsborough construction accident that led to the death of a 5-year-old boy.

A runaway construction truck barreled down a hill in Hillsborough on Dec. 26, fatally striking Everett Copeland, who was playing outside his home in Hillsborough's Forest Ridge neighborhood.

Last week, the I-Team dug deep to untangle the complex structure of contractors and subcontractors involved in the construction that was halted in the subdivision after the incident.

READ MORE: I-TEAM UNCOVERS EMPLOYER IN DEADLY HILLSBOROUGH ACCIDENT

On Wednesday, Patricia Shields an attorney representing Amward Homes Inc., the company who owns the lot, and hired Kala Contracting, released a statement saying, "As I told you, my clients, Kent and Michael Ward of Amward Homes, Inc. are deeply concerned for this family who has suffered such a devastating loss."

On the phone, Shields told ABC11 that it would be up to the courts to decide if Amward bears responsibility for Everett's death.

Attorney Bill Young is representing both Alejandro Suarez, the undocumented worker who was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle following the incident, and Kala Contracting, who hired Suarez.

Young told ABC11 both his clients are being very cooperative with police.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsconstruction accidentchild killedorange county newsHillsboroughApex
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man charged in child's death is an immigration 'priority'
Boy killed by runaway construction truck identified
Man charged after boy hit, killed by construction truck
NEWS
Girl slammed on ground by officer after fight at school
House GOP Withdraws Move to Gut Ethics Watchdog After Backlash
Hillary, Bill Clinton to Attend Trump's Inauguration
Body Found in Icy Pond May Be Missing 6-Year-Old
More News
Top Stories
Girl slammed on ground by officer after fight at school
Will there be snow this week? ABC11 tracking the latest
Cooper names environmental, DOT cabinet secretaries
Owner upset after police shoot dog during incident
Durham Co. ranked 2nd in violent crime in NC in 2015
Deputies: Moore County man shoots teen son in the face
Video captures $6 million NYE Manhattan jewelry heist
Show More
Chapel Hill man accused of sex crimes with child
GOP drops weakening of ethics office, challenged by Trump
Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News, will host 2 shows on NBC
Fort Bragg soldier charged with DWI after I-95 wreck
'Week of Peace' undaunted despite latest Durham shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
More Photos