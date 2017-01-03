A crash report obtained Tuesday by ABC11 revealed few new details into a Hillsborough construction accident that led to the death of a 5-year-old boy.A runaway construction truck barreled down a hill in Hillsborough on Dec. 26, fatally striking Everett Copeland, who was playing outside his home in Hillsborough's Forest Ridge neighborhood.Last week, the I-Team dug deep to untangle the complex structure of contractors and subcontractors involved in the construction that was halted in the subdivision after the incident.On Wednesday, Patricia Shields an attorney representing Amward Homes Inc., the company who owns the lot, and hired Kala Contracting, released a statement saying, "As I told you, my clients, Kent and Michael Ward of Amward Homes, Inc. are deeply concerned for this family who has suffered such a devastating loss."On the phone, Shields told ABC11 that it would be up to the courts to decide if Amward bears responsibility for Everett's death.Attorney Bill Young is representing both Alejandro Suarez, the undocumented worker who was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle following the incident, and Kala Contracting, who hired Suarez.Young told ABC11 both his clients are being very cooperative with police.