Police suspect a red light runner is to blame for Tuesday night's accident that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital with critical injuries. Fayetteville police have not said which driver is responsible for running the light but are urging all drivers to take precaution when approaching intersections.The crash happened at Raeford and Strickland Bridge road. 18-year-old Jasmine Harrell's car collided with 37-year-old Christopher Crowder's vehicle, ejecting his toddler.It's one of at least two wrecks blamed on red light running in the past week. Last Tuesday, a FPD officer's car was struck by a red light runner. Wednesday, the City of Fayetteville released another batch of red light camera footage from its recently relaunched red light camera program.In the clips, the traffic lights were red for at least six seconds before a driver barreled through the intersection. Drivers tell ABC11, the camera program's intentions are good, but not enough to stop red light runners."I'm an Uber driver and I see it all the time. I would hope it (cameras) would deter people but I don't think it does. Because I don't think they know which intersection is being monitored," said Gabriel Dejong.Meanwhile, pedestrians are calling for more cameras. Bridget Patterson says she was nearly killed when one driver sped through an intersection."Was walking across the street with my walker and people would not stop and went around me and I had to put my hand up and ask them to stop," said PatersonThe Fayetteville Police Department is also investigating whether the toddler was properly restrained in her car seat and how secure that car seat was. The investigation is still underway. No charges have been filed.