Crews battle Fayetteville house fire; dog rescued

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Fire crews in Fayetteville managed to rescue a dog from a burning home on Deslan Street early Thursday morning.
When crews arrived, the house near Vineland Park was totally engulfed in flames.
Our crew on the scene captured video of a dog being pulled from the home.
Authorities said an elderly man lives in the home. Officials have not yet said if he was home when the fire started.
The investigation is ongoing.
