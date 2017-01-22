Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
Crews in Durham work to repair water main break
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1715078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The water main break happened on Elizabeth Street in Durham (WTVD)
WTVD
Sunday, January 22, 2017 10:22AM
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Crews in Durham are working to repair a water main break Sunday morning.
It started early Sunday morning on North Elizabeth Street and Dowd Street.
Both streets are closed as crews work to make repairs.
Related Topics:
news
traffic
water main break
Durham
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
15 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South
McCain Says He'll Vote in Favor of Rex Tillerson
1 killed in 3-car crash on I-95 near Fairmont
Police: NC woman shoots knife-wielding intruder in home
More News
Top Stories
NC watching for strong thunderstorms Sunday
15 dead as tornadoes wreak havoc in the South
1 killed in 3-car crash on I-95 near Fairmont
Tens of thousands of women protest Trump across NC
Downtown Raleigh overwhelmed by demonstrators
At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter the Southeast
UNC plan: Hold tuition, comb data for efficiency
Show More
Fort Bragg case presents early legal test of Trump
President Trump Keeps Promise, Signs Executive Order Targeting 'Obamacare'
Burglar targeting Asian restaurants in Fayetteville
Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
Toilet paper bandit makes off with TP
More News
Top Video
Tens of thousands of women protest Trump across NC
Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
Burglar targeting Asian restaurants in Fayetteville
'America first:' Trump sworn in as 45th US president
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham