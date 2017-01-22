NEWS

Crews in Durham work to repair water main break
EMBED </>More News Videos

The water main break happened on Elizabeth Street in Durham (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Crews in Durham are working to repair a water main break Sunday morning.

It started early Sunday morning on North Elizabeth Street and Dowd Street.

Both streets are closed as crews work to make repairs.

Related Topics:
newstrafficwater main breakDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
15 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South
McCain Says He'll Vote in Favor of Rex Tillerson
1 killed in 3-car crash on I-95 near Fairmont
Police: NC woman shoots knife-wielding intruder in home
More News
Top Stories
NC watching for strong thunderstorms Sunday
15 dead as tornadoes wreak havoc in the South
1 killed in 3-car crash on I-95 near Fairmont
Tens of thousands of women protest Trump across NC
Downtown Raleigh overwhelmed by demonstrators
At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter the Southeast
UNC plan: Hold tuition, comb data for efficiency
Show More
Fort Bragg case presents early legal test of Trump
President Trump Keeps Promise, Signs Executive Order Targeting 'Obamacare'
Burglar targeting Asian restaurants in Fayetteville
Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
Toilet paper bandit makes off with TP
More News
Top Video
Tens of thousands of women protest Trump across NC
Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
Burglar targeting Asian restaurants in Fayetteville
'America first:' Trump sworn in as 45th US president
More Video