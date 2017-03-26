Crews investigate fire at Knightdale school

Fire crews are searching for the cause of a fire at Hodge Road Elementary School in Knightdale.According to the Kinghtdale Fire Chief Tim Griffey, the fire started around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.When firefighters got inside of the building, it was full of smoke, but they quickly located the fire in a special needs room.Crews said a whole wing of the school was damaged by heavy smoke and heat.The fire was extinguished about two hours after crews arrived.There was a cleaning crew inside of the school during the fire, but everyone was evacuated safely.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.Classes will not be affected at the year-round school because students were tracked out.