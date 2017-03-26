NEWS

Fire crews investigate Hodge Road Elementary School fire

KNIGHTDALE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fire crews are searching for the cause of a fire at Hodge Road Elementary School.

According to the Kinghtdale Fire Chief, Tim Griffey, the fire started around 11:30 Sunday morning.

When firefighters got inside of the building, it was full of smoke, but they quickly located the fire in a special needs room.

Crews said a whole wing of the school was damaged by heavy smoke and heat.

The fire was extinguished about two hours after crews arrived.

There was a cleaning crew inside of the school during the fire, but everyone was evacuated safely.

The cause of the fire in still under investigation.

Classes will not be affected at the year-round school because students were tracked out.

