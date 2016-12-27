NEWS

Cross Creek Mall reopens with teen restrictions
EMBED </>More News Videos

A policy that restricts teen entry is in place after Monday night's scare.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cross Creek Mall reopened Tuesday with increased security after a fight between groups of teens caused a shooting scare followed by a heavy police presence.

That brawl inspired mall officials to revisit their youth escort program requiring teens younger than 18 to have an adult with them. The measure had always been in place on the weekends, however the policy was implemented for the rest of the week after Monday's incident.



Fayetteville Police are still investigating the events that led up to the fight, depending on surveillance video from inside the mall to paint a clear picture of who was involved.

WATCH: Drone video over the mall during the disturbance call
EMBED </>More News Videos

Drone video shows police presence, heavy traffic at Cross Creek Mall on Monday.



This incident is just one of several mall fights happening across the country. While authorities believe those were started on social media, Fayetteville Police say that this case can't be linked.

ORIGINAL STORY: FIGHT, GUNFIRE SCARE LEAD TO CHAOS AT CROSS CREEK MALL

"At this point we don't have any reason to believe that this incident at the mall is connected to any incident around the country, but it is something that we will look into and monitor for future events," said Officer Shawn Strepay.

SEE THE MALL'S TEEN ENTRY POLICY HERE (.pdf)

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshots firedfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentfightFayetteville
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Fight, gunfire scare lead to chaos at Cross Creek Mall
NEWS
Obama Praises Peace During Japanese PM Pearl Harbor Visit
Bicycles set to be donated stolen in Moore County
Family still searching for answers in murder of pastor
Trump Tower Partially Evacuated Due to Suspicious Package
More News
Top Stories
Family still searching for answers in murder of pastor
Boy killed by runaway construction truck identified
Raleigh woman killed in Nash County highway wreck
Woman, great-granddaughter, go missing on drive to NC
Raleigh resident fights off intruder with firewood
Actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Bicycles set to be donated stolen in Moore County
Show More
Police evacuate Trump Tower over stray bag of toys
US consumer confidence climbs to 15-year high
Woman murdered, teen girl held captive, NC deputies say
Mom walks 30 hours through snow to help family
Police: Man shot himself during chase in Mebane
More News
Top Video
Boy killed by runaway construction truck identified
Fight, gunfire scare lead to chaos at Cross Creek Mall
Mom walks 30 hours through snow to help family
Japanese prime minister visiting Pearl Harbor today
More Video