Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
NEWS
Cumberland County deputies investigating shooting
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
Shooting on Belinda Lane (Greg Barnes)
WTVD
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 04:46PM
PARKTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of Belinda Lane north of Parkton and west of Hope Mills.
One person was taken to the hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
news
shooting
Parkton
Hope Mills
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Apparent earthquake off North Korea's coast
FBI raids two properties in Raleigh
Trump suggests Putin would have preferred Clinton
Car slams into Raleigh home
More News
Top Stories
FBI raids two properties in Raleigh
NC police officer charged in pedestrian's death
Vodka made in Durham lights up the ESPYs
Car slams into Raleigh home
Teen charged in July 4th shooting accused of escape attempt
Woman charged after cats found dead
HEAT ADVISORY: Heat index could reach 105+ degrees today
Show More
How to stay cool in the heat
ANALYSIS: Why Donald Trump Jr.'s emails change the game on Russia
Two people shot at while driving in Raleigh
NC man faces fraud charge for claiming to be son
6 Marines and 1 sailor from Camp Lejeune killed in plane crash
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham