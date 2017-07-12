NEWS

Cumberland County deputies investigating shooting

Shooting on Belinda Lane (Greg Barnes)

PARKTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of Belinda Lane north of Parkton and west of Hope Mills.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshootingParktonHope Mills
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Apparent earthquake off North Korea's coast
FBI raids two properties in Raleigh
Trump suggests Putin would have preferred Clinton
Car slams into Raleigh home
More News
Top Stories
FBI raids two properties in Raleigh
NC police officer charged in pedestrian's death
Vodka made in Durham lights up the ESPYs
Car slams into Raleigh home
Teen charged in July 4th shooting accused of escape attempt
Woman charged after cats found dead
HEAT ADVISORY: Heat index could reach 105+ degrees today
Show More
How to stay cool in the heat
ANALYSIS: Why Donald Trump Jr.'s emails change the game on Russia
Two people shot at while driving in Raleigh
NC man faces fraud charge for claiming to be son
6 Marines and 1 sailor from Camp Lejeune killed in plane crash
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos