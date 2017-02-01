NEWS

Cumberland County deputies involved in shooting, standoff

Deputies are involved in a standoff with a suspect on Shaw Road.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County deputy has been involved in a shooting in Fayetteville.

It happened on Shaw Road as deputies tried to arrest a man, who opened fire and exchanged shots with the deputy.

Sheriff's deputies are in a standoff with the armed suspect inside a trailer home.

Negotiations are ongoing with the suspect, deputies told ABC11.

No one has been injured.

Deputies are involved in a standoff with a suspect on Shaw Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

