FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --A Cumberland County deputy has been involved in a shooting in Fayetteville.
It happened on Shaw Road as deputies tried to arrest a man, who opened fire and exchanged shots with the deputy.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Sheriff's deputies are in a standoff with the armed suspect inside a trailer home.
Negotiations are ongoing with the suspect, deputies told ABC11.
No one has been injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo