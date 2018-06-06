Daredevil climber 'Spiderman' arrested 75 floors up skyscraper

JOOHEE CHO
SEOUL, South Korea --
Daredevil French climber Alain Robert was arrested by South Korea police Wednesday for scaling the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, authorities said.

Robert, dubbed the "French Spiderman," was intercepted on the 75th floor of the 123-story building by police and authorities who fetched him on a maintenance cradle.

"I hope it won't be that bad," Robert, 55, said at the time of arrest. "Up to today I have loved the people of South Korea. I have been telling my friend earlier that I can really appreciate everybody, [they're] all gentle.

"South Korea is an amazing country. As far as I understand, I am under arrest, so ... the show must go on."

A Lotte worker spotted Robert climbing the outer wall without any safety gear in the morning. Fourteen fire trucks and 65 firefighters were deployed, authorities said.

Robert has gained fame -- and notoriety -- for scaling some of the world's tallest skyscrapers without permission, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Warrants: Raleigh couple forced child to stand for hours
'He had a reason:' Sister of alleged AMBER Alert abductor speaks out
Myrtle Beach swimmers asked to clear water after shark spotted
Watch: 100-pound mom of 4 inhales burgers in record time
Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'
Authorities ID driver in Johnston County go-kart hit-and-run
Burger King reopens after video of rodents on hamburger buns
Common chemical in toothpaste linked to gut inflammation, cancer
Show More
Police: Soldier steals armored vehicle from National Guard base
Caught on camera: Man secretly films woman in Australia bathroom
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
Documentary: David Cassidy lied about drinking, dementia
Officers in Wildwood beach arrest won't face criminal charges
More News