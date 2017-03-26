A day care worker has been charged after allegedly slamming a young girl to the ground at a Spring day care.On Wednesday, a parent notified the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's office that her child had been injured at the Children's Lighthouse Daycare on the 2800 block of Waterbend Cove.Investigators said they have uncovered video footage showing Gregory Diglin grabbing a 4-year-old girl by the arm and slamming her to the ground. According to the video, the child's face hit the floor and she immediately began to scream in pain.He then took the child to the other side of the room and attempted to clean up her injuries, authorities said.Diglin has been charged with injury to a child and is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $200,000 bond.The child, whose identity has not been released, has received a medical examination and is expected to recover, but she may suffer from long-term dental trauma.The day care released the following statement: