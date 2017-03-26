NEWS

Day care worker accused of slamming 4-year-old to ground

Day care worker accused of slamming child on ground, Jessica Willey reports. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas --
A day care worker has been charged after allegedly slamming a young girl to the ground at a Spring day care.

On Wednesday, a parent notified the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's office that her child had been injured at the Children's Lighthouse Daycare on the 2800 block of Waterbend Cove.

Investigators said they have uncovered video footage showing Gregory Diglin grabbing a 4-year-old girl by the arm and slamming her to the ground. According to the video, the child's face hit the floor and she immediately began to scream in pain.

He then took the child to the other side of the room and attempted to clean up her injuries, authorities said.

Diglin has been charged with injury to a child and is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

The child, whose identity has not been released, has received a medical examination and is expected to recover, but she may suffer from long-term dental trauma.

The day care released the following statement:

The video that has been made public is extremely disturbing. Our concern is with the child and her well being, which is of ultimate importance.

A teacher who is now no longer employed at Children's Lighthouse of Spring Harmony acted in a manner that neither we nor our franchisee accept or condone. The owners of Children's Lighthouse of Spring Harmony terminated the teacher's employment immediately. Children's Lighthouse Franchise Company and the owners of Children's Lighthouse of Spring Harmony are cooperating with local authorities to ensure that the situation is handled properly.

The Children's Lighthouse of Spring Harmony is independently owned and operated and has established a reputation for being a warm, welcoming and safe environment for young children and their families. The educational daycare center continues to live up this reputation for the families.

The safety and heath of all Children's Lighthouse students is a top priority, and the training of staff is always ongoing. Additionally, the training that Children's Lighthouse Franchise Company provides its franchisees extends beyond state regulations.

