Day Without a Woman: Triangle take part in protest

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Hundreds of people gathered in cities nationwide, including in Durham, Wednesday morning in protest.
The rallies on International Women's Day were part of a national movement referred to as a "Day Without a Woman."
Nearly 100 people were at The Bull City's CCB Plaza for what they called "Our Day of Strike" demonstration.
The strike was meant to emphasize the role of women in national life. Women in the United States were asked to take the day off and not spend their money in an effort to show their economic power and impact on American society.
"A Day Without a Woman (recognizes) the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system--while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity," stated event organizers on their website.
Organizers of the protest said they hoped to stress the contributions women make in daily life, both paid and unpaid. A similar demonstration called "A Day Without Immigrants" took place in February.
Organizers said they recognized that some women were not able to take Wednesday off, however, the national protest did prompt Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools to close its doors.
District officials canceled classes because principals and other supervisors said they expected a high rate of staff absences Wednesday, making it difficult to teach or to provide transportation and food services.
"I think that's a terrific opportunity to, to support their employees, to serve as role models for children, said Chapel Hill resident Edie Hopfenberg. "I think it shows how people in all walks of life can get involved in the system and make a difference."
Officials with Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools said it values and supports its female employees, but the decision to close schools was not an endorsement of the planned demonstration.
"The decision is made solely to avoid operating school on a day when there are insufficient staff to provide instruction and basic school services," said Jeff Nash with the school district.
Meanwhile, other Triangle-area school districts told staff that classes would continue as scheduled Wednesday.
A statement from Durham Superintendent Bert L'Homme earlier in the week said, in part: "We need our students in the classroom, engaged in learning, on Wednesday."
The superintendent added he'll wear red Wednesday - the color rally organizers said showed solidarity with the "A Day Without a Woman" protest.
L'Homme said he's encouraged DPS staff to wear red as well. He called it "an important teachable moment for our students."
"There are things you can do as teachers and staff, by instruction and example, to demonstrate to our students the value of women and the importance of fairness and social justice," L'Homme said.
