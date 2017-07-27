NEWS

Thousands without power on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands

The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, the tallest lighthouse on the East Coast, overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and the village of Buxton, N.C., in this 2003 photo. (AP Photo/Joshua Corsa)

OUTER BANKS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A construction company says it drove a steel casing into an electric transmission cable while working on a new bridge on the North Carolina coast, causing a power outage affecting two islands on the state's Outer Banks.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative says PCL Construction, the company constructing the new Bonner Bridge, informed the utility of the accident on Thursday, hours after power was disrupted to thousands of people on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.



CHEC says it is working to assess the extent of the damage and plan for the repair. It says that if the materials are on hand, repairs could take several days. If materials are not available locally, repairs could take weeks.

CHEC also said it is providing temporary power to Buxton, Frisco and part of Hatteras Village through a diesel generating plant.

About 7,700 customers are affected.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newspower outageHatteras Island
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ohio State Fair reopens after 18-year-old's death, rides closed
Sessions says it hasn't been the 'best week' amid Trump criticism
Boy Scouts chief apologizes for Trump's politically charged speech
No changes in military transgender policy for now, top US general says
More News
Top Stories
2 charged in break-in at Raleigh amusement arcade
Accused preschool teacher told to stay away from kids
GOP to consider 'skinny' repeal option on health care
Wilson police looking for murder suspect
Department of Labor issues moratorium on some fair rides
North Carolina redistricting arguments heard by judges
Teen who livestreamed deadly Ca. crash pleads not guilty
More red light cameras coming to Fayetteville
Show More
How North Carolina fugitive was finally captured
Authorities need help finding missing Chapel Hill woman
Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
1 killed, 7 injured in Ohio State Fair ride malfunction
Fayetteville teen missing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos