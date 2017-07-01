NEWS

Dead man found on train track in Charlotte

(Shutterstock)

CHARLOTTE --
A man was found dead Saturday morning on Charlotte railroad tracks, and police believe that he was struck by a train.

The Charlotte Observer reports that police found the body of the 57-year-old man just after midnight Saturday and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police said it appears that he was hit by a cargo train but it's not clear if he was sitting or standing on the tracks, or trying to cross. He was found where the track passes near Pinewood Cemetery in Uptown.

A Norfolk Southern conductor saw the body on the tracks and called the police.

The man was wearing dark clothing.

It's not clear if the dead man had used any alcohol or drugs, or when the collision occurred.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbody foundtrainscharlotte newsCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 in critical condition after 25 shot at Little Rock nightclub
Plus-sized model catches man fat-shaming her on plane
Missing diver medevaced by USCG dies
Wake County checkpoint results in 12 DWI offenses
More News
Top Stories
Fayetteville police investigate homicide
3 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars
I-95 now cleared after crash caused traffic backups
Body of missing boy allegedly killed by father found
Wake County checkpoint results in 12 DWI offenses
Former UNC Chancellor, Paul Hardin dies at age 86
1 dead in Johnston County car crash
Show More
Little Rock Police: Several injured after nightclub shooting
Woman desperate for answers after family vanishes in Mexico
Officers who saved women talk about what happened
Records detail missing money from Register of Deeds office
Governor Roy Cooper signs 'brunch bill'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos