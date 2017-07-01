Dead man found on train track in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE --A man was found dead Saturday morning on Charlotte railroad tracks, and police believe that he was struck by a train.
The Charlotte Observer reports that police found the body of the 57-year-old man just after midnight Saturday and he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Police said it appears that he was hit by a cargo train but it's not clear if he was sitting or standing on the tracks, or trying to cross. He was found where the track passes near Pinewood Cemetery in Uptown.
A Norfolk Southern conductor saw the body on the tracks and called the police.
The man was wearing dark clothing.
It's not clear if the dead man had used any alcohol or drugs, or when the collision occurred.