Deadline Day: Residents in Garner have to leave their homes today

Garner families moving out of the Forest Hills Apartments complex (WTVD)

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It's deadline day for residents in one Wake County community.

People still living at the Forest Hills Apartments in Garner have just hours left to find a new home.

ABC11 has been following their story since March when the new property owner notified residents that innovations would be made, meaning rent would increase and they had to be out by June 15th.

The notice went to a lot of people who use section 8 vouchers, something the new owner is not accepting.

Fewer than 20 families are still at the complex.

The new owner is not making any comment on the matter. They say they held up their end of the deal legally, allowing tenants to stay until the end of the Wake County school year.

The last day on track for Wake County Schools is June 30.

However, some residents say they aren't blaming the new owners for not accepting the vouchers.

"It's stressful, it's hard that's just the bottom line," one resident said. "I've been getting ping-pong back-and-forth. So far found a place, got it approved .. they went to inspect it and the people, saw the property that day."

Its stressful he says, which is how many of the residents are feeling.
