CHARLESTON SHOOTING

Deal transfers Charleston church shooter to federal custody

In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof, center, is escorted from the Shelby Police Department in Shelby, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

COLUMBIA, South Carolina --
A judge ordered Monday that South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof be transferred to federal custody, following an earlier agreement that he plead guilty to state murder charges in order to avoid a second death sentence.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel ordered that U.S. Marshals take custody of Roof, 22. He will remain at the Charleston County jail.

The only change is now he will be under federal, not county, supervision. The marshals will deliver him to state officials as needed until his case in South Carolina is officially wrapped up.

Court documents filed Sunday show that Roof, his attorneys, and state and federal prosecutors agreed that Roof should be officially transferred to federal authorities.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Roof has been awaiting trial on state murder charges for the deaths of nine black parishioners at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in June 2015.

Authorities said Roof spent months planning his attack on the historic black church, driving by the church and calling to check on service times. Roof sat through an hour of Bible study one Wednesday night before opening fire during a prayer when participants' eyes were closed, authorities said.

Roof faced different charges from both state and federal authorities. Solicitor Scarlett Wilson brought charges including nine counts of murder, while the federal government charged Roof with offenses including hate crimes and obstruction of the practice of religion.

Prosecutors in both courts pursued death sentences. The federal case came first, and jurors unanimously sentenced Roof to death earlier this year.

Roof's federal defense team had signaled a willingness to plead guilty ahead of that trial if the death penalty were off the table, but federal prosecutors refused to drop their pursuit.

Roof, who has been housed at the Charleston County jail since his arrest, was kept there pending his state trial, which had been expected later this year.

But last week, Wilson told The Associated Press that Roof had agreed to plead guilty to state charges in exchange for a life sentence. Relatives of some of the shooting victims heralded the decision, saying through their attorneys that the deal would spare them a grueling second trial.

According to Wilson, the plea deal also allowed Roof to be officially transferred into federal custody, which puts him a step closer to begin serving his sentence. Federal death row is located in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscharleston shootingcrimemurderarrestSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHARLESTON SHOOTING
Charleston church shooter to plead guilty to murder charges
Friend of Dylann Roof gets 27 months in prison
Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 black Charleston church members
Durham pastor in Charleston for shooting anniversary
More charleston shooting
NEWS
NC woman charged with attempted first-degree murder
11 killed in Russian subway bomb blast
Fiery head-on collision during chase
Fayetteville man wanted for murder caught in Florida
3 dead after boiler explosion
More News
Top Stories
Stormy evening ahead with risk of severe weather
Fiery head-on collision during chase
Fayetteville man wanted for murder caught in Florida
Mark Armstrong predicts UNC victory
UNC vs. Gonzaga tonight!
NC woman charged with attempted first-degree murder
College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest
Show More
Firefighters hoist dog out of 30-foot well in CA.
Leg found attached to a cinder block in search for woman
Troubleshooter solves Durham towing problem
Conagra recalls Hunt's chili kits; may contain salmonella
Democrats plan to filibuster Trump's Supreme Court pick
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
More Photos