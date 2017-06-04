NEWS

Debate against Durham Publix continues

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Many Durham residents are continuing their fight against the construction of a Publix at Guess and Latta roads.

Officials say 30 acres are needed to rezone but the land needed is in a residential area.

If the rezoning gets approved, a barren lot in the area will become the North River Village.

It will include up to 90,000 square feet of commercial space, covering half of the land.

Publix would take up about 45,000 square feet, with 60 single family houses planned for the remaining property.

"It would be the fanciest grocery store in the northern part of Durham," said Durham City Council member, Charlie Reece.

Supporters, of course, want more retail stores, but those against the project say they're concerned about their quality of life being affected.

"It concerns me that that intersection will be clogged," resident Debby Leonard said. "It already is without the redevelopment. There will be noise, there will probably be a lot more crime after the development."

"You can't make a decision based on what's popular, no matter what decision we make somebody's gonna be unhappy," Reece said.

On Monday, the Durham City Council will hold a public hearing to further discuss the issue.
