Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, taken to hospital after medical emergency

Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 25, 2015. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (WTVD) --
Actress Debbie Reynolds, the 84-year-old mother of Carrie Fisher, was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a medical emergency in Los Angeles one day after her daughter died at age 60.

Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, told ABCNews that his mother "is not OK."

The Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was first to report the incident, said unnamed sources told them Reynolds was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after paramedics were called to her son's home.

Todd Fisher, did not answer a call or return messages from The Associated Press. Representatives for Reynolds did not immediately respond to inquiries.



Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart told the AP paramedics transported a woman from a home in the Coldwater Canyon neighborhood where her son lives in fair to serious condition.

She could not confirm it was Reynolds, citing medical privacy laws.

However, a source close to Debbie Reynolds confirmed to ABCNews that it was Reynolds who was taken to the hospital.

Reynolds starred opposite Gene Kelly in the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain," and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the musical "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." She was also nominated for a Tony Award in 1973 for her performance in the Broadway musical "Irene."

She had two children with the late crooner Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor.

Carrie Fisher, who starred as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, died Tuesday at age 60, days after suffering a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

In a November interview with for the NPR show "Fresh Air," Carrie Fisher spoke of her admiration for her mother, who she said had some recent health setbacks.

"She's an immensely powerful woman, and I just admire my mother very much," Carrie Fisher said. "There's very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life, and raised children, and had horrible relationships, and lost all her money, and got it back again. I mean, she's had an amazing life, and she's someone to admire."

