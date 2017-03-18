NEWS

Delta plane at LaGuardia runs into snowbank

Courtesy Port Authority PBA

JAMAICA, Queens --
A Delta flight landed safely on a LaGuardia runway Saturday morning but then ran into a snowbank.

According to Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman, around 11:25 a.m., Delta Flight 5964 from Chicago to LaGuardia landed on runway 4-22.

The pilot then turned off the runway to the taxiway, but failed to negotiate a turn and ran into a snowbank, he said.

The plane, which according to the Federal Aviation Administration was an Embraer 175 regional jet, used its own power to get back to the terminal where the passengers were off-loaded after about 30 minutes.

No one was injured.

One runway was shut down briefly, Coleman said, but there were few interruptions to flight operations.
