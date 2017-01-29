Protestors and counter protestors gathering at @RDUAirport... official protest set to start at 1. More details on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Xtky5lgd9f — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) January 29, 2017

Demonstrators gathered at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday to speak out against President Donald Trump's travel ban. The protest is slated to begin at 1 p.m.Trump billed his sweeping executive order as a necessary step to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to the U.S. It included a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.Our crew on the scene said there is a police presence where the protest is supposed to take place, with at least five marked cars and officers on foot."We are showing up to protest Trump's executive order. The Triangle stands with refugees and immigrants," the group's Facebook page stated. "The current ban has protected people stranded at US airports from being deported, but does not lift the executive order Trump has instilled The time for this event is the same time as the White House protest and we are protesting in solidarity."RDU officials issued a statement regarding the planned protest, which read:There is a designated area for the protest outside of Terminal 2, and officials have opened event parking for those participating.