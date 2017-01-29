NEWS

Demonstrators gather at Raleigh-Durham International Airport for protest against travel ban

Demonstrators gather at RDU (ABC11 Photographer/Dearon Smith)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Demonstrators gathered at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday to speak out against President Donald Trump's travel ban. The protest is slated to begin at 1 p.m.



Trump billed his sweeping executive order as a necessary step to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to the U.S. It included a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

PHOTOS: Trump's travel ban sparks protests


Our crew on the scene said there is a police presence where the protest is supposed to take place, with at least five marked cars and officers on foot.

READ MORE: US judge bars deportation under Trump travel ban

"We are showing up to protest Trump's executive order. The Triangle stands with refugees and immigrants," the group's Facebook page stated. "The current ban has protected people stranded at US airports from being deported, but does not lift the executive order Trump has instilled The time for this event is the same time as the White House protest and we are protesting in solidarity."

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE EVENT'S FACEBOOK PAGE

RDU officials issued a statement regarding the planned protest, which read:

The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority has issued a permit for today's planned protest and has established an area for today's demonstration.

Our goal is to ensure a peaceful demonstration. Our priority is to keep everyone safe and to ensure uninterrupted airport operations.

There is a designated area for the protest outside of Terminal 2, and officials have opened event parking for those participating.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION FROM RDU
