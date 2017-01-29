  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Demonstrators gather at RDU to protest Trump travel ban
NEWS

Demonstrators gather at Raleigh-Durham International Airport to protest travel ban

Demonstrators gathered to protest Trump's travel ban (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Demonstrators gathered at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday to speak out against President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Trump billed his sweeping executive order as a necessary step to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to the U.S. It included a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Our crew on the scene said there is a police presence with at least five marked cars and officers on foot.

"We are showing up to protest Trump's executive order. The Triangle stands with refugees and immigrants," the group's Facebook page stated. "The current ban has protected people stranded at US airports from being deported, but does not lift the executive order Trump has instilled The time for this event is the same time as the White House protest and we are protesting in solidarity."

RDU officials issued a statement regarding the protest, which read:
The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority has issued a permit for today's planned protest and has established an area for today's demonstration.

Our goal is to ensure a peaceful demonstration. Our priority is to keep everyone safe and to ensure uninterrupted airport operations.

There is a designated area for the protest outside of Terminal 2, and officials have opened event parking for those participating.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
