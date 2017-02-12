NEWS

Dept. of Education misidentifies civil rights activist, botches apology

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dept. of Ed misidentifies civil rights activist, then botches apology. (KTRK)

The U.S. Department of Education was the subject of ire Sunday morning when it incorrectly spelled civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois' name in a tweet, then had a typo in a follow-up tweet apologizing for the first mistake.

"Education must not simply teach work - it must teach life. -- W.E.B. DeBois" the first tweet read.


After a few hours, a corrected tweet was posted along with an apology tweet reading "Post updated - our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo."

Another tweet followed, apologizing for the apology.

Users on Twitter had a heyday, many referencing the new education chief, Betsy DeVos.



DeVos' confirmation only went through due to a tie-breaking vote in the Senate by Vice President Mike Pence.

She faced criticism, even ridicule for lack of experience and confusion during her confirmation hearing. At one point, she said some schools should have guns because of the threat of grizzly bears.

And there has been scathing opposition from teachers unions and civil rights activists over her support of charter schools and her conservative religious ideology.
Related Topics:
newseducationpolitics
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
Two Chicago Girls, 11 and 12, Shot in Head in Separate Incidents
Trooper involved in fatal shooting in Durham County
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
More News
Top Stories
Trooper involved in fatal shooting in Durham County
Wilson man charged with killing 4-month-old son
Mom dresses up as man to take child to father-son event
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
President Trump Continues Twitter Attack On Courts Over Stay of Immigration Order
Convicted church shooter Roof wants new federal trial
Show More
Virus spread by ticks cause of ex-Sen. Hagan's illness
Study: Your dog is judging you for being rude
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
Thousands join Raleigh's 'Moral March' on host of issues
Brush fire shuts down part of busy Fayetteville road
More News
Top Video
Trooper involved in fatal shooting in Durham County
Thousands join Raleigh's 'Moral March' on host of issues
Wilson man charged with killing 4-month-old son
Brush fire shuts down part of busy Fayetteville road
More Video