Law enforcement officials are hunting for a man accused of slaying his wife and father in Wilson County.On Friday, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4100 block of Evansdale Road for a welfare check. The caller told deputies Dennis Joyner, 63, had not shown up to work, which was unusual.Deputies knocked on the door several times but received no response. Deputies looked through the windows and saw a toddler locked inside a bedroom.Deputies forced their way into the home to check on the child; they found the toddler's mother, 36-year-old Michelle Joyner, dead on the floor.Dennis Joyner, the toddler's grandfather, was also found dead inside the home.The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Michael Allen Joyner, 38. Michael is the son of Dennis Joyner and husband of Michelle Joyner.Deputies said the murders appeared to have happened sometime Friday morning. Michael Joyner was not at the scene when deputies arrived.EMS checked on the welfare of the toddler at the scene; officials did not release the child's condition.Officials believe Michael Joyner may have boarded a flight to Los Angeles, California. The suspect's vehicle was located and seized by Wilson County Sheriff's Office detectives at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.Michael Allen Joyner is a 5'7", 175-pound white male, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should use caution and contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office at (252) 237-2118. This investigation is ongoing.