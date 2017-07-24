NEWS

Deputies seek help finding Durham home invasion suspects

(Durham County Sheriff's Office)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in its investigation of a home break-in.

The incident happened about 10 a.m. on June 5 at a home on Wood Sprite Court in Durham. Surveillance video shows three men rushing down a flight of stairs after removing the victim's television and wrist watch from the home.



The suspects broke into the home through a side kitchen door.

Detectives are urging anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the home intruders to contact the Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Officials say this is one of the three men they're searching for



Durham CrimeStoppers offers rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only. The public can also submit information anonymously at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.
