William Sharpnack

Sheriff's deputies who were searching inside a home say they found a toddler playing in an area that was littered with syringes, heroin and fentanyl residue.Citing arrest records, thereports that deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office discovered the boy Jan. 13 while investigating drug purchases that had occurred at the Fayetteville home.Authorities say they found a 2-year-old boy inside who was playing in areas with syringes, baggies, straws, a glass pipe and a large amount of heroin and fentanyl residue.Forty-nine-year-old William Sharpnack is facing multiple charges, including maintaining a drug dwelling. Thirty-one-year-old Christine Young is charged with misdemeanor child abuse, among other counts.Arrest records don't say whether either suspect is related to the boy. It's unclear whether either has an attorney.