NEWS

Georgia deputy inhales liquid nitrogen while rescuing woman

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

AUGUSTA, Georgia --
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in east Georgia has died after inhaling liquid nitrogen while trying to save a worker at a sperm bank in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that 57-year-old Sgt. Greg Meagher died Sunday after inhaling a chemical substance. Augusta Fire Department spokeswoman Dee Griffin tells The Augusta Chronicle the substance was liquid nitrogen.

Sheriff's Lt. Allan Rollins said three other deputies were injured, but they're expected to recover.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Meagher had gone inside the company, Xytex, to rescue a female employee. Firefighters found both of them unresponsive.

The employee was taken a hospital. Her condition wasn't known.

___

Information from: The Augusta Chronicle , http://www.augustachronicle.com

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tom Brady Named MVP in Historic Super Bowl Win
Australian PM: I Have a 'Very Frank Relationship' With Trump
Man stabbed in Raleigh dies from injuries
Police investigate "hole in wall" break-in at Best Buy
More News
Top Stories
Tractor trailers collide on I-40/I-85 in Orange County
Man stabbed in Raleigh dies from injuries
New England Patriots clinch SB51 victory in overtime
Tom Brady's game-worn jersey missing after Super Bowl LI win
Body set on fire at Harris Lake County Park
NC man admits killing ailing wife not facing charges
Police investigate "hole in wall" break-in at Best Buy
Show More
SC woman barred from return to US by ban to return home
Durham to take up pay raises for first responders
Ghost ship found off Hatteras still a mystery
The best ads from Super Bowl 51
Police activity blocks I-40 west in Durham
More News
Photos
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
More Photos