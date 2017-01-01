NEWS

Deputy hydroplanes in Wake County, crashes into tree

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A sheriff's deputy was responding to a domestic disturbance Sunday in Wake County when his patrol car hydroplaned and crashed into a tree.

The crash reportedly happened on U.S. 70 at Auburn Knightdale Road.

The sheriff told ABC11 the deputy is alert and conscious but his patrol car appears totaled.

The deputy was identified as Tyler Bullock. He is at WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

Bullock joined the Wake County Sheriff's Office in 2012.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscar crashsheriffrainRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Schiff Warns of 'Vigorous' Response by Congress If Trump Reverses Russia Sanctions
Manhunt Underway After Shooting Attack at Istanbul Nightclub Kills 39
Highway Patrol SUV strikes pedestrian on Raleigh street
Trump Tweets New Year's Wishes, 'Including to My Many Enemies'
More News
Top Stories
1 killed in Moore County crash; 1 airlifted to hospital
Highway Patrol SUV strikes pedestrian on Raleigh street
Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina governor
Man shot in Durham during attempted robbery
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed' in apparent prank
Raleigh rings in New Year with Acorn Drop
Durham police cracking down on celebratory gunfire
Show More
Raleigh starts new year with shooting on Capital Blvd
Manhunt in Turkey after New Year's nightclub shooting
Silent March Through Downtown Chicago Marks City's Deadliest Year
Recovery efforts resume for missing plane with 6 aboard
23 dead, 17 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
More Photos