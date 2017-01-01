Deputy hydroplanes in Wake County, crashes into tree

A sheriff's deputy was responding to a domestic disturbance Sunday in Wake County when his patrol car hydroplaned and crashed into a tree.The crash reportedly happened on U.S. 70 at Auburn Knightdale Road.The sheriff told ABC11 the deputy is alert and conscious but his patrol car appears totaled.The deputy was identified as Tyler Bullock. He is at WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.Bullock joined the Wake County Sheriff's Office in 2012.