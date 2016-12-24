An off-duty Cumberland County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a dog at Home Depot on Friday night in Fayetteville.The dog apparently escaped from a vehicle in the parking lot of the store on Skibo Road and started tormenting and attacking customers trying to shop at the store.An ABC11 crew at the scene said the dog bit at least one person, a Home Depot employee.The off-duty deputy fired two shots, killing the dog. The deputy, whose name wasn't immediately known, was at the store to shop.Fayetteville Police responded to the incident.