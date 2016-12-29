HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --A man charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy in Hillsborough was not the driver of the unattended dump truck that fatally struck William Everett Copeland, but he was instructed by someone to move the truck for a load.
Hillsborough Police said that may explain why Alejandro Suarez did not apply the parking brake, because he perhaps didn't know how to or whether one even existed.
Real estate developer Crescent Communities provided a statement to ABC11:
"Crescent Communities is saddened by the Dec. 26, 201,6 accident at the Forest Ridge community in Hillsborough. The accident involved construction equipment operated by a contractor hired by one of the community's homebuilders. Given the tragic circumstances, we have requested that all builders stop any construction activity in the neighborhood for the time being. We are working to better understand the exact circumstances and companies working on the home site when the tragic events unfolded. We continue to keep the boy's family and friends in our thoughts and offer our strongest condolences to them.
We can state that Crescent Communities follows local, state and federal laws in regards to our business. We work diligently when we select the companies that work at our developments, and we expect the homebuilders in our communities to do the same, including ensuring that their contractors and subcontractors follow all applicable laws and rules. If we discover this not to be true, we will re-evaluate our relationship with those companies.
Because Hillsborough police have charged another company's employee in the death, Crescent cannot comment on the actual events or criminal case. We are closely monitoring the situation and cooperating with authorities. Crescent cannot express strongly enough our sympathies for the child's family and friends."
Officials told ABC11 on Thursday that it appears that the truck and the construction activity were being operated by Kala Construction Inc. of Apex.
"The exact nature of Mr. Suarez's employment with the company has not yet been determined," a Hillsborough official said.
Suarez is "unlawfully present" in the United States, Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to ABC11 on Wednesday night.
An arrest warrant alleges that Suarez, 28, left a construction truck running and did not set the parking brake Monday afternoon before it began rolling down a hill into a home, killing the boy, who went by Everett.
Officials told ABC11 on Wednesday afternoon that Suarez told police that he was a Mexican citizen.
On Wednesday evening, ICE confirmed to ABC11 that Suarez was "unlawfully present" in the U.S. In a statement, the agency said:
"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a request that local law enforcement notify ICE prior to releasing Alejandro Suarez, a Mexican national unlawfully present in the United States, following his arrest December 26, on misdemeanor death by motor vehicle charges out of Orange County, North Carolina. Suarez is an ICE enforcement priority due to a prior conviction for driving under the influence in 2009.
ICE is focused on smart, effective immigration enforcement that prioritizes the removal of criminal aliens and other individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. Aliens convicted of crimes involving violence are among ICE's highest priority for removal from the country."
The tragic incident happened on Dogwood Bloom Lane in Hillsborough's Forest Ridge subdivision, a new neighborhood not far from U.S. 70, where homes under construction are mixed with finished ones.
Just before 1 p.m., construction crews were loading the back of the truck when it started rolling. No one was inside the cab when it started gaining speed down the hill, through a front yard, a driveway, and then a garage door.
A group of children was playing in the yard and Everett couldn't get out of the way. The truck hit him before crashing into the home. Neighbors said a doctor who lives in the neighborhood ran over to help; she performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.
Everett was rushed to Duke University Hospital, but did not survive.
Suarez, of the 200 block of Spider Lily Lane in Angier, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Police said he was responsible for the control of the vehicle. He was taken to the Orange County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond. A bond document said he was not carrying ID when he was arrested.
According to North Carolina law, if found guilty, Suarez's misdemeanor death by motor vehicle charge could result in jail time of up to 60 days if this is his first conviction. The penalty also comes with a fine, which will be at the discretion of the court and likely under $1,000.
Even though Suarez was not behind the wheel of the truck as it struck the boy, he was named as the responsible party. A legal expert told ABC11 the court can find Suarez responsible of gross negligence.
Everett's funeral is set for 2 p.m. on Friday at New Hope Church on the corner of Orange High School Road and Highway 70.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for the boy's parents to help with funeral expenses.
