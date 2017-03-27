'Disgusting' anti-Trump graffiti mars Cary greenways

This picture, btw, is the only one OK to post. Other graffiti too vulgar. Send greenway graffiti pics to jonah.kaplan@abc.com @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/PvidDjzwbd — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) March 27, 2017

Potentially from the same "artist." See also definition for "irony." Tonight on @ABC11_WTVD - the price of cleanup for taxpayers. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/vSYDv8Q5VK — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) March 27, 2017

It may not happen that often, and it may not cost that much to clean up. It is, however, the kind of the thing you can't take back if you see it - especially for children.Joggers and walkers on Monday told ABC11 they found a large display of vulgar anti-President Trump rhetoric splashed across on a tunnel along the greenway system in Cary. The graffiti, full of obscenities and threats, was drawn on both sides of the tunnel under Highway 55 near West Park."It is a kind of pollution, yes," neighbor Sony Critser told ABC11. "If your child can read, it's just extremely offensive using the F word. What they said was just disgusting."Town of Cary officials confirmed to ABC11 that graffiti has been spotted along the greenways before, and it comes with a cost - $200 per cleanup.A spokeswoman for the town said Public Works crews clean up about 20 graffiti displays on the greenways every year. A lieutenant with the Cary Police Department says they work hard to investigate the crimes and issue citations and make arrests.Crews try to move quickly on cleanup and prevention, but they rely on citizens to report the incidents as quick as possible.